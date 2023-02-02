Hualong One technology developed in China has been used in Pakistan. Photo: Xinhua
Hualong One technology developed in China has been used in Pakistan. Photo: Xinhua
US$2.7 billion China-designed nuclear plant launched in Pakistan amid energy crisis

  • It’s the second unit at the Karachi power plant to use a Chinese-designed Hualong One reactor – China financed the facility’s expansion
  • The 1,100 megawatts capacity reactor will generate some of Pakistan’s cheapest electricity as the nation suffers nationwide power outages

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:41pm, 2 Feb, 2023

