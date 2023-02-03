A young actress plays the role of an underage bride as part of an event organised by Amnesty International. Photo: AFP
Indian police arrest 1,800 men in crackdown on underage marriage
- More arrests are likely and will include people who help to register such marriages in temples and mosques
- The nation is home to the largest number of child brides in the world at around 223 million, UN estimates
