Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf died at the age of 79 in hospital after a long illness after spending years in self-imposed exile, Pakistan media reported on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/File
Pakistan
Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf dies at 79

  • The 79-year-old Musharraf died in hospital after a long illness after spending years in self-imposed exile, Pakistan media reported on Sunday
  • He became one of Washington’s most important allies after the 9/11 attacks, allowing US forces to operate armed drones from secret bases on Pakistani soil

Updated: 2:45pm, 5 Feb, 2023

