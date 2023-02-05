Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf died at the age of 79 in hospital after a long illness after spending years in self-imposed exile, Pakistan media reported on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/File
Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf dies at 79
- The 79-year-old Musharraf died in hospital after a long illness after spending years in self-imposed exile, Pakistan media reported on Sunday
- He became one of Washington’s most important allies after the 9/11 attacks, allowing US forces to operate armed drones from secret bases on Pakistani soil
