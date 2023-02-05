Chinese apps have been banned in India due to security concerns. Photo: Shutterstock
India to ban Chinese-linked betting and lending app amid security fears
- The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links
- Since the start of political tension with China in 2020 following a border clash, India has banned popular Chinese apps in the country
