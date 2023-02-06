An Indian artist carries a painting of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, in Mumbai last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
India PM Modi under fire for Gautam Adani links, silence over fraud allegations
- Congress, India’s main opposition party, is planning protests on Monday to highlight the billionaire tycoon’s close links with India’s prime minister
- It follows an explosive report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research that accused Gautam Adani’s companies of fraud
