Pakistan has blocked access to Wikipedia in the country due to the website’s refusal to remove allegedly blasphemous content. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over anti-Islam content
- The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said it is in talks with Wikipedia officials and the ban could be lifted if the platform completely removes anti-Islam content
- Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to death
Pakistan has blocked access to Wikipedia in the country due to the website’s refusal to remove allegedly blasphemous content. Photo: EPA-EFE