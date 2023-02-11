One of the withdrawn books included the theory of evolution pioneered by British naturalist Charles Darwin. The book enraged Islamist groups, who called the theory dangerous and demanded it be dropped from the curriculum. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh withdraws schoolbooks after anti-LGBTQ backlash by Islamist groups
- Islamist groups had protested a curriculum overhaul to recognise transgender identities, same-sex relationships and secular science
- One of the withdrawn books included the theory of evolution pioneered by British naturalist Charles Darwin
