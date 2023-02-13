An Indian Air Force light combat helicopter at the Aero India 2023 show. Photo AFP
India aims to triple defence exports to US$5 billion, sell fighter jets, helicopters
- One of the world’s biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, India has punched below its weight in the global arms export market
- New Delhi’s export ambitions are a sign of its growing clout as it uses the leverage of huge imports to attract investment in its domestic industry
