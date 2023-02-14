The building housing BBC offices in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters
BBC India offices raided by tax officials after critical documentary
- Police sealed off the New Delhi office, which occupies two floors, and half a dozen officers were stationed outside to prevent people from entering or leaving
- Last month, the broadcaster aired a documentary alleging PM Narendra Modi ordered police to ignore sectarian riots in Gujarat state, where he was once premier
