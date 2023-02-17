A pet leopard captured from a residential area, reacts inside a cage in a former zoo in Islamabad on February 17, 2023. Photo: AFP
Pet leopard that escaped Pakistan owner’s home mauled six as it ran amok

  • Pakistan last year banned the import of exotic mammals after large numbers were brought in or bred in recent years
  • The trend of keeping big cats as pets has been growing among wealthy Pakistanis in recent years despite a ban on the import of exotic animals

Agence France-Presse and dpa
Agence France-Presse and dpa

Updated: 10:14pm, 17 Feb, 2023

