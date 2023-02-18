Officers take position after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Taliban claims attack on police station in Pakistan’s Karachi, two dead
- Pakistan’s interior minister said five or six militants were involved in the attack and threw hand grenades as they tried to force their way into the police HQ
- Two of the attackers were killed and at least one security official wounded, said police chief for Sindh province, where Karachi is located
