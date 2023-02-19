Indian journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta is being sued by the scandal-hit empire of tycoon Gautam Adani and he is not allowed to speak about the firm or its owner. Photo: AFP
How India’s scandal-hit Adani Group uses legal threats to silence critics
- US investment firm Hindenburg Research said the company had long used the threat of litigation to shield itself from greater scrutiny
- ‘The Adani Group believes strongly in the freedom of the press and like all companies retains the right to defend itself,’ a conglomerate spokesperson said
