Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted court protection against arrest
- The High Court in Lahore on Monday granted protective bail, providing Khan respite from arrest for two weeks
- Khan has had a number of cases registered against him, ranging from gathering illegal funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials
