Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted court protection against arrest

  • The High Court in Lahore on Monday granted protective bail, providing Khan respite from arrest for two weeks
  • Khan has had a number of cases registered against him, ranging from gathering illegal funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:34am, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE