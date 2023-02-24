A suspected killer was traced via social media 15 years after the crime was committed. Photo: AFP
Pakistan woman finds dad’s murder suspect on LinkedIn 15 years after his death
- Maham Amjad’s father was gunned down by a colleague in Karachi in 2008 following a dispute, and the suspect fled to Dubai a few months later
- The marketing expert and model also moved to Dubai, where she tracked down the man after seeing his LinkedIn profile in 2020
