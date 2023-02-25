Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (right) looks on as Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress party shows his candidacy papers after filling his nomination to become Nepal’s next president as in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Photo: AP
Nepal’s ruling coalition in turmoil as deputy PM and 3 other ministers quit
- They resigned after the prime minister said he planned to support a presidential candidate from an opposition party
- Nepal is set to elect its third president on March 9, a ceremonial position which assumed a key role during past political crises
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (right) looks on as Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress party shows his candidacy papers after filling his nomination to become Nepal’s next president as in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Photo: AP