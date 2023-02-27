German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre, poses for a picture with employees of the Mitti Cafe in Begaluru, India on Sunday. Photo: dpa
Germany wants to ease visa application process for Indian IT experts
- During a visit to Bangalore, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said improving the legal framework to attract software developers is a priority for his government
- Scholz was speaking on the second day of his trip to India, after meeting on Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the war in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre, poses for a picture with employees of the Mitti Cafe in Begaluru, India on Sunday. Photo: dpa