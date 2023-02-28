Servicemen fire artillery at Ukrainian positions from an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October last year. Indian officials would rather the world referred to the war as a “challenge” or “crisis”. Photo: AP
Servicemen fire artillery at Ukrainian positions from an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October last year. Indian officials would rather the world referred to the war as a “challenge” or “crisis”. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s bid to rebrand Ukraine war as a ‘challenge’ or ‘crisis’ fails at G20 meet

  • Indian delegates repeatedly tried to get finance ministers of the Group of 20 to call the war a ‘challenge’ or ‘crisis’, according to multiple reports
  • New Delhi has refused to assign blame for the violence in Ukraine as the conflict enters its second year and has solidified ties with Russia

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:32pm, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Servicemen fire artillery at Ukrainian positions from an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October last year. Indian officials would rather the world referred to the war as a “challenge” or “crisis”. Photo: AP
Servicemen fire artillery at Ukrainian positions from an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October last year. Indian officials would rather the world referred to the war as a “challenge” or “crisis”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE