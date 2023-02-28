Servicemen fire artillery at Ukrainian positions from an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October last year. Indian officials would rather the world referred to the war as a “challenge” or “crisis”. Photo: AP
India’s bid to rebrand Ukraine war as a ‘challenge’ or ‘crisis’ fails at G20 meet
- Indian delegates repeatedly tried to get finance ministers of the Group of 20 to call the war a ‘challenge’ or ‘crisis’, according to multiple reports
- New Delhi has refused to assign blame for the violence in Ukraine as the conflict enters its second year and has solidified ties with Russia
Servicemen fire artillery at Ukrainian positions from an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October last year. Indian officials would rather the world referred to the war as a “challenge” or “crisis”. Photo: AP