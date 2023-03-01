People stand in a line to withdraw cash from an ATM outside a Bank of Ceylon branch in Colombo that’s closed amid the strike in Sri Lanka against huge tax increases. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka hospitals, banks, ports forced to close as workers defy strike ban to protest tax increases
- Around 40 trade unions called work stoppages on Wednesday to protest steep tax increases and spending cuts imposed to secure an IMF bailout
- Sri Lanka’s president on Tuesday effectively outlawed strikes by compelling ‘essential services’ to work. Those who defy the order risk their jobs
