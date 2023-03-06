A passenger with Indian citizenship was accused of urinating on a fellow passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi on Saturday, a report says. According to the Indian news agency ANI, a 21-year-old student in the US, was drunk when the incident involving a US citizen occurred during the flight. He is banned from travelling on American Airlines, the airline later said. “American Airlines flight 292, with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50pm,” an American Airline statement said, according to ANI. “Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G,” American Airlines said. American Airlines did not immediately respond to request for comment. The Press Trust of India reported that the intoxicated man was asleep when the incident occurred and that he later apologised to his fellow passenger who complained. Air India fined over ‘peegate’ scandal, pilot suspended Delhi Police said legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from American Airlines, PTI reported. The flight took off from New York at 9:16pm on Friday and landed nearly 15 hours later at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:12pm on Saturday. A similar incident happened on a flight from New York to Delhi in January . Wells Fargo fired an employee who was also accused of urinating on a fellow Air India passenger mid-flight. This article was first published on Business Insider