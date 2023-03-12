The Indian government opposes recognising same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples. The Ministry of Law believes that while there may be various forms of relationships in society, the legal recognition of marriage is for heterosexual relationships and the state has a legitimate interest in maintaining this, according to the filing seen by Reuters, which has not been made public. The intent of existing legislation “was limited to the recognition of a legal relationship of marriage between a man and a woman, represented as a husband and wife”. At least four gay couples in recent months have asked the court to recognise same-sex marriages, setting the stage for a legal face-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government . They symbolise a remarkable wave of change, with grassroots lobbying and aggressive litigation shaping one of the world’s most effective movements for rights for LGBTQ people. India’s Supreme Court has previously affirmed a constitutional right to privacy, toppled a colonial-era law criminalising sex between men and expanded legal protections for “atypical” families, a category that includes same-sex couples as well as blended and intergenerational households. Only a few places outside the West – and only Taiwan in Asia – allow same-sex marriage. India’s case is being closely watched in countries like Thailand, Greece, Japan and South Korea, where similar debates are gaining momentum. India’s court proceedings are expected to begin on Monday. Additional reporting by Bloomberg