After a fraught two years without a full-time American ambassador in New Delhi, a central cog in Washington’s strategy to counter China, US President Joe Biden ’s nominee finally secured approval in a tight vote on the Senate floor on Wednesday. Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, whom Biden tapped as his envoy to India in July 2021, was confirmed by a 52-42 vote after winning over seven Republicans even as three Democrats opposed him. Democrats in the Senate hold a narrow 51-49 majority. “The United States-India relationship is extremely important, and it’s a very good thing we now have an ambassador,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. The chamber voted earlier on Wednesday by an identical 52-42 margin to limit debate on Garcetti’s nomination. The breakthrough came just three months before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s proposed visit to Washington. With an eye on Beijing, the US has striven to deepen its cooperation with India. The two countries now collaborate on strategic initiatives such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue , a four-nation bloc that includes Japan and Australia and aims to counter China’s rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region . India is also a member of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework , established to mitigate the effects of China’s economic “coercion” of neighbouring Southeast Asian nations. Many experts had expressed concerns that the delayed appointment of a full-time envoy could prove detrimental to US interests in the region. The Quad says it’s a ‘positive alternative’ to China. Can it deliver for Asia? Kenneth Juster, the last US ambassador to India serving under former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021, described the delay as “less than ideal” last October when the State Department announced a fifth temporary appointment to the country. Garcetti enjoyed Biden’s steadfast backing throughout the nomination, having endorsed the president early in his 2020 campaign for the White House. But Garcetti’s candidacy languished amid bipartisan concerns over his handling of a sexual harassment lawsuit against one of his former advisers. Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 to advance Garcetti’s nomination to the full chamber after Republican Senators Todd Young of Indiana and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee supported Biden’s pick. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida and a member of the panel, accused Garcetti of ignoring “credible sexual assault accusations in his prior office”. China’s Qin Gang seeks to mend Indian ties amid intensifying US stand-off Naomi Seligman, Garcetti’s former communications director when he served as mayor, called her one-time boss “unfit to become an ambassador” during a recent interview. Seligman alleged that Garcetti had witnessed his former deputy chief of staff “touch people, hug people and kiss people”. However, Garcetti testified at his confirmation hearing in December 2021 that he had “never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, the behaviour that’s been alleged”. In March last year, two Republican senators – Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both from Iowa – placed a hold on the nomination. In a 23-page report submitted in May, Grassley asserted that Garcetti “likely knew or should have known” about his aide’s purported misconduct. According to a disclosure report filed with the Senate, Garcetti’s parents last year hired a lobbying firm to help break the congressional impasse and bring their son’s nomination to a vote. They paid about US$30,000 from April 1 to June 30 to McGuireWoods, a law firm. China and India affirm progress in first face-to-face border talks since 2019 After the much-delayed Senate nod after Biden’s steadfast support, Garcetti should not presume a warm welcome in New Delhi. Some Modi supporters voiced anger after video clips of Garcetti’s confirmation hearing surfaced on social media in which he pledged to make human rights issues and discrimination against minorities the “core” of his engagement with India. Shashank, a former foreign secretary of India, warned on Tuesday that Garcetti had “made his life difficult and it will become even more difficult when he lands”, adding: “There are going to be demonstrations, agitations against him”. Prominent Indian army veteran Brigadier V Mahalingam said on Twitter : “Question is, do we need him in the country? If not, why accept him?”