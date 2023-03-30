India has cancelled licences for some drugs firms in a regulatory crackdown. Photo: Shutterstock
India crackdown on fake medicines, cancels licences of some firms
- The decision comes as part of action taken against 76 companies and the death of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan linked to drugs made by India-based firms
- India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and its pharmaceuticals exports have more than doubled over the past decade to US$24.5 billion in 2021-22
India has cancelled licences for some drugs firms in a regulatory crackdown. Photo: Shutterstock