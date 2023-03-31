Rescuers work at the site of a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed on Thursday as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India. Photo: AP
Indian well collapse toll rises to 35 as ambulance takes 1 hour to arrive after alert, residents say

  • An excavator pulled down a wall of the decades-old temple to help people flee and nearly 140 rescuers used ropes and ladders to pull the bodies from the well
  • Residents complained that the authorities were slow to react and that the first ambulance took an hour to reach the scene

Associated Press

Updated: 6:25pm, 31 Mar, 2023

