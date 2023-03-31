Queues to receive free flour distributed in Pakistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Deadly stampede for food aid kills at least 11 in southern Pakistan as economic crisis bites
- Hundreds of people panicked and started pushing each other to collect food outside a factory in Karachi, and some fell into a nearby drain, officials said
- Thousands have gathered at flour distribution centres across the country as part of efforts to ease the impact of inflation, which is above 30 per cent
