A woman clears the snow in front of her home at the Sela Pass in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. Photo: AFP
A woman clears the snow in front of her home at the Sela Pass in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

China’s renaming of disputed places in Arunachal Pradesh angers India

  • New Delhi said ‘Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral and inalienable part of India’ after Beijing ‘standardised’ the names of 11 places near the disputed region
  • China said the move was ‘completely within the scope of its sovereignty’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:50pm, 4 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman clears the snow in front of her home at the Sela Pass in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. Photo: AFP
A woman clears the snow in front of her home at the Sela Pass in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE