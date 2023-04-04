A woman clears the snow in front of her home at the Sela Pass in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. Photo: AFP
China’s renaming of disputed places in Arunachal Pradesh angers India
- New Delhi said ‘Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral and inalienable part of India’ after Beijing ‘standardised’ the names of 11 places near the disputed region
- China said the move was ‘completely within the scope of its sovereignty’
