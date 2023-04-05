Mumbai-based beauty influencer Faby has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and has established herself as one of India’s top cosmetic stylists. Photo: AFP
Mumbai-based beauty influencer Faby has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and has established herself as one of India’s top cosmetic stylists. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Brown is beautiful for India’s make-up mavens racking up followers: ‘we’ve started learning to love ourselves’

  • Women from as far afield as the Middle East and US who also have a darker complexion are flocking to Indian influencers for beauty and make-up tips
  • Cheap internet data, rising incomes and the world’s largest youth population have fuelled an explosion in India’s beauty and personal care market

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:40pm, 5 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mumbai-based beauty influencer Faby has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and has established herself as one of India’s top cosmetic stylists. Photo: AFP
Mumbai-based beauty influencer Faby has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and has established herself as one of India’s top cosmetic stylists. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE