The trend of smaller Muslim families in India has become visible in the last 15 years, with the National Family Health Survey showing a fall in the Muslim fertility rate. Photo: Shutterstock
Maybe baby: India’s Muslims take to family planning with encouragement from priests
- India’s minority Muslims are known for large families, and have the highest population growth rate across the nation’s religious communities
- The shrinking of India’s Muslim families underlines success of its decades-old population control programmes, signals demographic stability
