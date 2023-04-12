Toque macaques are officially estimated to number between two million and three million in Sri Lanka. Photo: Shutterstock
Monkey business: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka mulls sale of some 100,000 endangered macaques to China

  • The toque macaque is endemic to Sri Lanka and is classed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list
  • Conservationists urge government to conduct thorough population study of the species as there had been no nationwide survey of the macaques in over 40 years

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:01pm, 12 Apr, 2023

