Toque macaques are officially estimated to number between two million and three million in Sri Lanka. Photo: Shutterstock
Monkey business: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka mulls sale of some 100,000 endangered macaques to China
- The toque macaque is endemic to Sri Lanka and is classed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list
- Conservationists urge government to conduct thorough population study of the species as there had been no nationwide survey of the macaques in over 40 years
