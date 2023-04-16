Forensic officials in India examine the spot where Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker, and his brother were shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Forensic officials in India examine the spot where Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker, and his brother were shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian ex-politician Atiq Ahmed and brother shot dead live on TV

  • Atiq Ahmed – convicted criminal facing other charges – and brother shot while handcuffed, surrounded by police, apparently by 3 people posing as reporters
  • Scores of Indians facing prosecution have been killed in recent years in similar incidents, which rights groups say are often extrajudicial executions

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:51pm, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Forensic officials in India examine the spot where Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker, and his brother were shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Forensic officials in India examine the spot where Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker, and his brother were shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE