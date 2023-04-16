Forensic officials in India examine the spot where Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker, and his brother were shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Indian ex-politician Atiq Ahmed and brother shot dead live on TV
- Atiq Ahmed – convicted criminal facing other charges – and brother shot while handcuffed, surrounded by police, apparently by 3 people posing as reporters
- Scores of Indians facing prosecution have been killed in recent years in similar incidents, which rights groups say are often extrajudicial executions
Forensic officials in India examine the spot where Atiq Ahmed, a former lawmaker, and his brother were shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Reuters