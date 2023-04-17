Indian soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base after a fatal shooting incident on April 12. Photo: Reuters
Stress seen as major cause of India’s military fratricides, suicides

  • Fratricide, in military speak, means member of armed forces murdering colleagues; arrest of soldier over killing of four at military base has highlighted issue
  • Army, navy, air force have together lost over 800 personnel to suicide since 2017, defence ministry said last year, amid rising stress levels in last two decades

Reuters
Updated: 8:11pm, 17 Apr, 2023

