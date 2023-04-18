Stray cattle rummage through garbage looking for food in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: Shutterstock
India loves its cows. But with 5 million strays, that’s becoming a problem

  • Indian PM Narendra Modi’s 2017 ban on slaughtering cattle has left the South Asian nation overrun with strays causing chaos across the country
  • Many are abandoned males that have attacked people in the streets. Cattle also spread disease and have caused hundreds of car accidents

Updated: 10:32am, 18 Apr, 2023

