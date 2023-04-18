Stray cattle rummage through garbage looking for food in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: Shutterstock
India loves its cows. But with 5 million strays, that’s becoming a problem
- Indian PM Narendra Modi’s 2017 ban on slaughtering cattle has left the South Asian nation overrun with strays causing chaos across the country
- Many are abandoned males that have attacked people in the streets. Cattle also spread disease and have caused hundreds of car accidents
Stray cattle rummage through garbage looking for food in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: Shutterstock