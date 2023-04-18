Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan gather during a protest in Karachi demanding the release of party workers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who were arrested following clashes with police. Photo: AFP
Pakistan speeds towards full-blown crisis with Imran Khan’s foot on the accelerator
- The former PM wants early polls to prove his popularity, as he dodges police arrests for court cases that he says are politically motivated
- But his bid for snap elections is evolving into a constitutional crisis that’s raised concerns about the future of Pakistan’s democracy
