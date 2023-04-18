According to the latest census released this month, there are an estimated 3,167 tigers in India. Photo: AFP
India battles rising tiger attacks with armed forest guards, curfews: ‘human are easy targets’
- The recent deaths of two people from tiger attacks led officials in Uttarakhand state to close schools and order villagers to stay indoors
- India is home to 75 per cent of the global tiger population. At least 108 people were killed in tiger attacks in the country between 2019 and mid-2021
According to the latest census released this month, there are an estimated 3,167 tigers in India. Photo: AFP