According to the latest census released this month, there are an estimated 3,167 tigers in India. Photo: AFP
India battles rising tiger attacks with armed forest guards, curfews: ‘human are easy targets’

  • The recent deaths of two people from tiger attacks led officials in Uttarakhand state to close schools and order villagers to stay indoors
  • India is home to 75 per cent of the global tiger population. At least 108 people were killed in tiger attacks in the country between 2019 and mid-2021

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:38pm, 18 Apr, 2023

