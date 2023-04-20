A new study by the UN across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: UNFPA Bangladesh/ TWITTER
South Asia is home to world’s highest number of child brides, new UN study finds
- There are 290 million child brides in the region, which accounts for 45 per cent of the global total
- Families pushed by financial strains during pandemic to marry their daughters young to reduce costs at home
A new study by the UN across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: UNFPA Bangladesh/ TWITTER