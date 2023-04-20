Commuters wait at a red light under the shade amid a heatwave in Bangkok on April 19. Photo: AFP
Climate change
Asia /  South Asia

‘Hotter and hotter’: prayers for rain as scorching heatwave bakes Asia

  • Residents across South and Southeast Asia suffer under soaring temperatures fuelled by climate change
  • In India at least 13 people died from heatstroke along with two in Thailand as scientists warn impact of adverse weather on vulnerable populations would be dire

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:07pm, 20 Apr, 2023

