Commuters wait at a red light under the shade amid a heatwave in Bangkok on April 19. Photo: AFP
‘Hotter and hotter’: prayers for rain as scorching heatwave bakes Asia
- Residents across South and Southeast Asia suffer under soaring temperatures fuelled by climate change
- In India at least 13 people died from heatstroke along with two in Thailand as scientists warn impact of adverse weather on vulnerable populations would be dire
Commuters wait at a red light under the shade amid a heatwave in Bangkok on April 19. Photo: AFP