Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian court orders YouTube to remove fake news about Bollywood star’s grandchild in landmark decision
- ‘Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards … health, is completely intolerable under the law,’ the court said
- The granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had been the victim of false rumours regarding her health, lawyers said
