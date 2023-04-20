Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was expelled from parliament after a court convicted him of defamation. Photo: AP
Indian court dismisses opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case
- A stay of conviction would have opened up a path to reinstate the Congress party leader’s parliamentary seat, but he can still go to a higher court
- Gandhi, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger, was sentenced to two years in prison for mocking Modi’s name in a speech
