India is yet to take delivery of two Russian S-400 missile defence system batteries. File photo: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
India is yet to take delivery of two Russian S-400 missile defence system batteries. File photo: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Russian weapons sales to India take a hit over US sanctions fears

  • Indian payments for arms amounting to more than US$2 billion have been stuck for about a year as both sides struggle to find a way to avoid breaching sanctions
  • The Indian air force, which depends on a Russian fleet of fighters and helicopters, is among the worst hit from the disruption in supplies from Moscow

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:42pm, 21 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
India is yet to take delivery of two Russian S-400 missile defence system batteries. File photo: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
India is yet to take delivery of two Russian S-400 missile defence system batteries. File photo: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE