Fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh has been arrested after a massive manhunt that lasted more than a month, Indian police said on Sunday. Photo/AFP
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh after month-long hunt
- Amritpal Singh had been on the run since last month after capturing national attention in February, when his supporters stormed a police station in Punjab state
- The separatist leader had revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and the secession of India’s northern Punjab state
