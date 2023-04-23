Fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh has been arrested after a massive manhunt that lasted more than a month, Indian police said on Sunday. Photo/AFP
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh after month-long hunt

  • Amritpal Singh had been on the run since last month after capturing national attention in February, when his supporters stormed a police station in Punjab state
  • The separatist leader had revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and the secession of India’s northern Punjab state

Associated Press
Updated: 1:34pm, 23 Apr, 2023

