An American Airlines passenger urinated on another traveller midflight, according to local media reports. The incident happened on a New York to New Delhi flight on April 23 after two passengers got into an argument, according to local media including India’s CNBC 18TV and PIT. The passenger who urinated is believed to have been drunk, according to local media. “American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in [Delhi] due to a disruption on board,” American Airlines said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism.” It’s the third time since November 2022 that a passenger travelling from New York to Delhi has been accused of urinating on or near other passengers and it’s the second time it has happened specifically on American Airlines flight 292. US rapper charged for masturbating on plane after he ‘didn’t get much’ in Japan At the beginning of March, a 21-year-old student reportedly urinated on another passenger while asleep on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi. In January, Wells Fargo fired an employee who was accused of urinating on a fellow passenger while on Air India’s New York to Delhi flight in November . In all cases, passengers were reported to be drunk. After the November incident, Air India’s chief executive officer said the company was reviewing its policy of serving alcohol. This article was first published on Business Insider