Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges to save him from a potential attack by angry residents. File photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges to save him from a potential attack by angry residents. File photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Chinese man charged with blasphemy released from Pakistan jail

  • Tian was granted bail by a judge after he filed a surety bond of US$700
  • He was accused of blasphemy earlier this month after the Chinese national criticised two drivers working on a dam project for taking too much time to pray during duty period

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:07pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges to save him from a potential attack by angry residents. File photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges to save him from a potential attack by angry residents. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE