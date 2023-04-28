Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges to save him from a potential attack by angry residents. File photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese man charged with blasphemy released from Pakistan jail
- Tian was granted bail by a judge after he filed a surety bond of US$700
- He was accused of blasphemy earlier this month after the Chinese national criticised two drivers working on a dam project for taking too much time to pray during duty period
