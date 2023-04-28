Mourners gather near the coffin of Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last living Gurkha recipient of the British Victoria Cross. Photo: AFP
Nepal’s Gurkhas pay respects to their last Victoria Cross hero, awarded for his bravery
- Ram Bahadur Limbu was in the British army’s Brigade of Gurkhas that earned a reputation for fierce fighting and bravery
- Queen Elizabeth II awarded Limbu the medal at Buckingham Palace in 1966 for rescuing fellow soldiers during an attack
Mourners gather near the coffin of Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last living Gurkha recipient of the British Victoria Cross. Photo: AFP