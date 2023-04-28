Mourners gather near the coffin of Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last living Gurkha recipient of the British Victoria Cross. Photo: AFP
Mourners gather near the coffin of Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last living Gurkha recipient of the British Victoria Cross. Photo: AFP
Nepal
Asia /  South Asia

Nepal’s Gurkhas pay respects to their last Victoria Cross hero, awarded for his bravery

  • Ram Bahadur Limbu was in the British army’s Brigade of Gurkhas that earned a reputation for fierce fighting and bravery
  • Queen Elizabeth II awarded Limbu the medal at Buckingham Palace in 1966 for rescuing fellow soldiers during an attack

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:48pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners gather near the coffin of Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last living Gurkha recipient of the British Victoria Cross. Photo: AFP
Mourners gather near the coffin of Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last living Gurkha recipient of the British Victoria Cross. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE