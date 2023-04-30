‘Arikomban’ the wild elephant after he was caught at Idukki district in India’s Kerala state. Photo: AFP
‘Arikomban’ the wild elephant after he was caught at Idukki district in India’s Kerala state. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India finally captures rice-raiding elephant that killed 6 people

  • A team of 150 forest officials caught the male elephant – dubbed Arikomban, or ‘rice-tusker’ – after he was hit with 5 tranquilliser shots
  • Conservationists say the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and wildlife areas cause an increase in conflicts with animals

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:27pm, 30 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Arikomban’ the wild elephant after he was caught at Idukki district in India’s Kerala state. Photo: AFP
‘Arikomban’ the wild elephant after he was caught at Idukki district in India’s Kerala state. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE