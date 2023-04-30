‘Arikomban’ the wild elephant after he was caught at Idukki district in India’s Kerala state. Photo: AFP
India finally captures rice-raiding elephant that killed 6 people
- A team of 150 forest officials caught the male elephant – dubbed Arikomban, or ‘rice-tusker’ – after he was hit with 5 tranquilliser shots
- Conservationists say the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and wildlife areas cause an increase in conflicts with animals
‘Arikomban’ the wild elephant after he was caught at Idukki district in India’s Kerala state. Photo: AFP