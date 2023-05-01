Representatives of Sri Lanka Ports Authority, a local civil engineering enterprise, and China Merchants Port Holdings at a signing ceremony of an agreement to jointly build a commercial and logistics hub at Colombo Port. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese state-owned firm to build major Sri Lanka port complex
- The project, described as South Asia’s largest logistics hub, will take China Merchants Group’s investment in Sri Lanka to US$2 billion
- The group will have a 70 per cent stake in the company set up to build the logistics complex at Colombo Port
