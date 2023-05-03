US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a laugh in Tokyo at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in May last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
India gets a ‘free pass’ from US on rights concerns as China rivalry deepens
- Senior US officials say rising concerns about China under President Xi Jinping have helped drive the United States and India even closer together
- Washington’s decision to stay quiet on troubling developments in India is an example of new strategic realities in the wider contest for control
