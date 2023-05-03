Resident Khalil Ahmad gestures next to a canal clogged with sewage and garbage in the Seelampur neighbourhood of New Delhi. He said the filth keeps making children in the area sick. Photo: AFP
India dumps enough untreated sewage each day to fill 18,000 Olympic-sized pools: ‘it stinks’
- Untreated sewage causes disease and deaths from diarrhoea among children, as it pollutes waterways, kills wildlife and seeps into the groundwater
- If dealt with properly it could be a ‘powerful weapon’ to help water-stressed India avert a looming water crisis, environmentalists say
