Resident Khalil Ahmad gestures next to a canal clogged with sewage and garbage in the Seelampur neighbourhood of New Delhi. He said the filth keeps making children in the area sick. Photo: AFP
India dumps enough untreated sewage each day to fill 18,000 Olympic-sized pools: ‘it stinks’

  • Untreated sewage causes disease and deaths from diarrhoea among children, as it pollutes waterways, kills wildlife and seeps into the groundwater
  • If dealt with properly it could be a ‘powerful weapon’ to help water-stressed India avert a looming water crisis, environmentalists say

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:27pm, 3 May, 2023

