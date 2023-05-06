Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shakes hands with Pakistani President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday. Photo: Pakistan President Office via AP
After attacks on Chinese, Pakistan pledges more security
- Incidents like a suicide bombing in 2021 that killed nine Chinese nationals have prompted concerns for those working and living in Pakistan
- More recently, a Chinese employee at a major hydropower project was arrested under blasphemy laws, which carry the death penalty
