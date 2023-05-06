Go Airlines, once India’s third-biggest carrier, has sought bankruptcy protection. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Why do airlines keep collapsing in India’s soaring aviation market?
- Tycoon Nusli Wadia-run Go Airlines is the third high-profile carrier that has ceased to fly in the past 11 years as the fight for survival intensifies
- The reasons Indian airlines fold mostly boil down to a mix of dirt-cheap fares, high taxes on fuel and a falling rupee that has raised the cost of leasing planes from abroad
Go Airlines, once India’s third-biggest carrier, has sought bankruptcy protection. Photo: AFP