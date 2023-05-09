India monitored several Chinese ships that appeared in a portion of the South China Sea where a flotilla of Southeast Asian nations’ warships were engaged in military drills, according to a government official. India and Singapore co-hosted the final day of the weeklong Asean -India Maritime Exercise (AIME 2023) involving nine ships, six aircraft, and more than 1,800 personnel from across the bloc’s member states, which were expected to trawl international waters along the transit route to the Philippines . The Chinese ships were seen about 100 nautical miles away from the area where the exercises were taking place and did not belong to the country’s navy, said the Indian official, who asked not to be identified citing the sensitivity of the issue. Beijing issued no formal warning or objection to the flotilla from the Asean countries, the person added. Earlier, two Indian sources told Reuters that the boats belonged to a Chinese maritime militia, with an independent expert in Vietnam adding that Beijing appeared to be using the militia to intimidate and disrupt the naval exercise. China’s Ministry of Defence didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comments. The defence ministries of both India and Singapore also did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though the Republic of Singapore Navy wrote in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that the exercise had safely concluded. “AIME was successfully and safely completed with the conclusion of the sea phase in international waters earlier this morning,” it said. “RSS Supreme will continue in transit to the Philippines and prepare for the upcoming Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise.” The two-day sea phase of the AIME 2023 began on Sunday with naval ships and aircraft from India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand , the Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei taking part. South China Sea: are Chinese boats baiting fish, or the Philippines? They were in the Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone when the Chinese boats moved towards them, the Indian sources said. However, the militia boats and naval vessels crossed each other without any face-off, they said. Indian authorities were tracking the movements of at least five militia boats, according to the sources who spoke to Reuters and did not wish to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A Chinese research vessel was also following these boats towards the same area, they said. Ray Powell, who leads Project Myoushu on the South China Sea at Stanford University, said the boats belong to the Qiong Sansha Yu militia fleet in the area. Such militias consist of commercial fishing boats, which work in coordination with the Chinese authorities for political objectives in the South China Sea, he said. The Chinese government, however, has in the past rejected the existence of any such militia. It’s likely that the exercise was interrupted … the pattern was broken and some had to change their directions Van Pham, South China Sea Chronicle Initiative Van Pham, manager of the South China Sea Chronicle Initiative, an independent non-profit organisation that monitors vessel-tracking data, said this was not the first time Chinese “so-called fishing vessels” were around and intimidated warships of other countries. “So it’s likely that the exercise was interrupted … the pattern was broken and some had to change their directions,” she said. Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 had come as close as 10 miles to the participating Vietnamese warship at one point, Pham said. Worries over national security in the Asia-Pacific are rising with countries seeking to bolster their defences as relations between China and the US struggle to find a floor. Military tensions between India and Beijing have also risen since 2020, when the worst fighting in decades erupted on their Himalayan border . The abrupt 90-degree turn of Chinese vessels into the path of the Asean-India maritime exercise was strikingly coincidental, but it’s unclear whether it was directly related, Project Myoushu’s Powell said. Ships taking part in the Asean-India security exercises were expected to track simulated vessels of interest and practice dealing with unplanned encounters to reduce the likelihood of accidents or miscalculations. South China Sea: after run-in with Chinese ship, Manila plans joint US patrols Last month, Chinese and Philippine ships came close to collision in the South China Sea, just as the Southeast Asian nation was taking part in military exercises with the United States . China claims more than 80 per cent of the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, where almost one-third of global maritime crude oil trade passes. A 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling in The Hague, which Beijing rejected, invalidated China’s claims to the waterway. Additional reporting by Reuters