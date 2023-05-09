Mount Everest and other Himalayan peaks are seen through an aircraft window during a flight over Nepal. Photo: Reuters
They went up a mountain to pick ‘Himalayan Viagra’ – and never came back
- Three people are still missing after a group of 15 foraging for Cordyceps sinensis were hit by an avalanche in the highlands of Nepal
- The parasitic fungus, also known as ‘yarchagumba’, is only found at certain elevations for a few weeks each year – and can fetch huge sums in China
